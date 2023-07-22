Statistical Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli During His 29th Test Hundred

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Virat Kohli became the 1st player to score a century in his 500th Test.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli made his 25th Test ton while batting at No.4, surpassing Brian Lara's tally of 24 in the process.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli went on to aggregate his 12th century against the West Indies across formats, tying with Jacques Kallis.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's 76 centuries is the most by a batter after 500 international games.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli also became the 11th Indian cricketer to cross 1000 Test runs against the West Indies.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli has registered centuries in his three previous outings at Queen Park's Oval in Trinidad, two of which were ODI tons.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli, furthermore, became the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Tests with 8676 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli had to walk back for 121 after being run out by Alzarri Joseph.
(Credits: Twitter)