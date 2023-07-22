Statistical Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli During His 29th Test Hundred

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023

Virat Kohli became the 1st player to score a century in his 500th Test.

Virat Kohli made his 25th Test ton while batting at No.4, surpassing Brian Lara's tally of 24 in the process.

Virat Kohli went on to aggregate his 12th century against the West Indies across formats, tying with Jacques Kallis.

Virat Kohli's 76 centuries is the most by a batter after 500 international games.

Virat Kohli also became the 11th Indian cricketer to cross 1000 Test runs against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli has registered centuries in his three previous outings at Queen Park's Oval in Trinidad, two of which were ODI tons.

Virat Kohli, furthermore, became the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Tests with 8676 runs.

Virat Kohli had to walk back for 121 after being run out by Alzarri Joseph.

