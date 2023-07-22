'Virat Kohli Is The King': Fans In Awe Of Ex-India Captain's 29th Test Hundred In His 500th Game (WATCH)

Virat Kohli scored a special hundred in Trinidad on Friday in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. The former India captain top-scored with 121 in the team's total of 438 to put the visitor's in the driver's seat against the Windies on Day 2 of the match.

Kohli's 29th Test hundred saw him level Australian legend Don Bradman's tally of centuries. He ended a five-year drought of not scoring a Test ton abroad with his 76th century in international cricket.

What's even more special is that the hundred came in his 500th international match and the 100th Test match between India and West Indies.

His special knock was witnessed live by hundreds of fans present at the stadium in Port of Spain, who also opened up on watching the "King" show his class and skills with the bat in the second Test.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video in which fans from both India and West Indies paid tribute to Virat Kohli and explained why they think he is the best cricketer of his generation.

It is his second century in the Caribbean Islands with his first converted into a double hundred back in 2016 in North Sound.

With 29 Test tons to his name, Kohli also went past Kane Williamson's tally of 28 hundreds and has the third-most Test hundreds among active cricketers after Steve Smith (32) and Joe Root (30).

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in rhythm in which I wanted to be. I always looked at pressure as an opportunity to stand up for my team. I switch on myself in the contest and it gets the best out of me.

"I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that's not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability. We haven't played 30 matches away from home and I have got a few fifty-plus scores. I want to contribute as much as possible," Kohli said after his hundred.

Read Also Statistical Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli During His 29th Test Hundred

India got bowled out for 438 in their first innings and then restricted the hosts to 86 for 1 till the end of play. The Windies trail India by 352 runs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (37*) and Kirk McKenzie (14*) on strike. Ravindra Jadeja got the lone wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33).

Read Also Virat Kohli Scores First Overseas Test Century In 5 Years In 500th International Match For India

