'When I Have Something To Overcome, I Get Charged Up': Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Hundred

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed grinding it out on a slow pitch of Trinidad in the 2nd Test against the West Indies. The right-handed batter underlined the need for him to be switched on when he has to overcome something and is glad to do so on this occasion.

Playing his 500th international match, Kohli struck a century on day 2 of the Test with a boundary off Shannon Gabriel's bowling in the 91st over of the day. It was the right-handed batter's first overseas Test hundred in five years, having previously done so in December 2018.

Following day 2 when India finished with 438, Kohli underlined that he had to be patient, given the sluggish outfield. The 34-year-old spoke about statistics and milestones, stating that it only means something when it comes in a team's cause.

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm I wanted to be in. Started off in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards. I have got 15 centuries away from home; I have got more hundreds away than at home. I have got few fifty plus scores. I just have to focus on what I have to do for the team. I try to help the team. These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me."

Virat Kohli grateful to feature in 500 matches for India:

With Kohli becoming only the fourth Indian cricketer to play 500 international fixtures, the veteran has attributed his ability to his fitness regime and wants to keep continuing in the same vein.

"Firstly, very grateful I got to play 500 games for India. I looked after myself. Training, sleep cycle, rest and diet. Converting 1 into 2s is easy runs for me. It helps me to stay off pressure. Fitness helps me in all formats. I can field with intensity in all formats. I want to keep playing at the top of my fitness ability."

The hosts reached 86-1 at the close of play.

