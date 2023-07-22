 'When I Have Something To Overcome, I Get Charged Up': Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Hundred
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'When I Have Something To Overcome, I Get Charged Up': Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Hundred

'When I Have Something To Overcome, I Get Charged Up': Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Hundred

Virat Kohli opens up on scoring his 29th Test hundred on day two of the 2nd Test in Trinidad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed grinding it out on a slow pitch of Trinidad in the 2nd Test against the West Indies. The right-handed batter underlined the need for him to be switched on when he has to overcome something and is glad to do so on this occasion.

Read Also
Virat Kohli Meets West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother After Scoring His 29th Test Ton...
article-image

Playing his 500th international match, Kohli struck a century on day 2 of the Test with a boundary off Shannon Gabriel's bowling in the 91st over of the day. It was the right-handed batter's first overseas Test hundred in five years, having previously done so in December 2018.

Following day 2 when India finished with 438, Kohli underlined that he had to be patient, given the sluggish outfield. The 34-year-old spoke about statistics and milestones, stating that it only means something when it comes in a team's cause.

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm I wanted to be in. Started off in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards. I have got 15 centuries away from home; I have got more hundreds away than at home. I have got few fifty plus scores. I just have to focus on what I have to do for the team. I try to help the team. These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me."

Read Also
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 500 Internationals: Delhi Star Has Superior Stats Than Mumbai...
article-image

Virat Kohli grateful to feature in 500 matches for India:

With Kohli becoming only the fourth Indian cricketer to play 500 international fixtures, the veteran has attributed his ability to his fitness regime and wants to keep continuing in the same vein.

"Firstly, very grateful I got to play 500 games for India. I looked after myself. Training, sleep cycle, rest and diet. Converting 1 into 2s is easy runs for me. It helps me to stay off pressure. Fitness helps me in all formats. I can field with intensity in all formats. I want to keep playing at the top of my fitness ability."

The hosts reached 86-1 at the close of play.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When I Have Something To Overcome, I Get Charged Up': Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Hundred

'When I Have Something To Overcome, I Get Charged Up': Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Hundred

Virat Kohli Meets West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother After Scoring His 29th Test Ton...

Virat Kohli Meets West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother After Scoring His 29th Test Ton...

Watch: Tempers Flare As Players Engage In Verbal Clash During India-Bangladesh ACC Emerging Men's...

Watch: Tempers Flare As Players Engage In Verbal Clash During India-Bangladesh ACC Emerging Men's...

Emerging Asia Cup: India A To Face Pakistan In Final After Comprehensive 51 Run Win Over Bangladesh

Emerging Asia Cup: India A To Face Pakistan In Final After Comprehensive 51 Run Win Over Bangladesh

Virat Kohli Scores First Overseas Test Century In 5 Years In 500th International Match For India

Virat Kohli Scores First Overseas Test Century In 5 Years In 500th International Match For India