Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 500 Internationals: Delhi Star Has Superior Stats Than Mumbai Icon

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have played together a few times in international cricket. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Virat Kohli playing his record 500th international game and rising in ranks in terms of runs, it is interesting to see where the veteran stands overall. While Kohli has surpassed the former South African Jacques Kallis to become the 5th highest international run-getter, it might be surpassing to know that he remains ahead of Tendulkar at the same stage.

Tendulkar, one of the four Indian players to complete 500 international matches, had 24839 runs at 48.51 with 75 centuries and 114 half-centuries at the same stage. Stunningly, Kohli has amassed 25461 runs averaging 53.48 with 75 tons and 131 fifties. Tendulkar tops the list for most international runs with 34357 runs, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28016), Ricky Ponting (27483), and Mahela Jayawardene (25957).

Virat Kohli on the verge of his 29th Test ton:

With an unbeaten 87 on day 1 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad, Kohli has taken his run tally to 25548. The former Indian captain rescued India from a tricky spot of 182-4 following another massive opening stand by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

While the openers struck half-centuries, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply. However, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have added an unbroken 106 to stop the rot and took India to 288-4. The visitors already lead the two-Test series by 1-0 after winning by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal earned the Player of the Match award in that game for his 171 in the first innings, having scored it on debut.

