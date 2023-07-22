Virat Kohli Meets West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother After Scoring His 29th Test Ton (WATCH)

Virat Kohli met Joshua da Silva's mother. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli managed to beat West Indies keeper-batter Joshua da Silva's mother after his pristine hundred on day 2 of the 2nd Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The right-handed batter also clicked a picture with his mother as they both greeted one another in an adorable manner.

During day 1 of the 2nd Test, da Silva had some amusing chats with Kohli behind the stumps. As picked up in the stump mic, the 25-year-old revealed that his mother had come to watch the game because of him and urged the right-hander to get his 29th Test hundred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accordingly, Kohli obliged and reached there with a square drive off Shannon Gabriel's bowling in the 91st over of the day and celebrated in style. The cricketing fraternity bowed down to the Indian great, having brought up his first overseas Test hundred since December 2018. However, a direct hit from Alzarri Joseph triggered the end of his innings, forcing Kohli to walk back for 121. It also ended a 159-run stand between the former skipper and Ravindra Jadeja.

Read Also West Indies Make One Change In Their Squad For 2nd Test Against India

West Indies steadily accumulate after Virat Kohli top-scores with 121:

Unlike in the first Test, the West Indies batters have showed more application, getting to 86-1 at close, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming Tagenarine Chanderpaul. However, they still have a long way to go as India finished with 438.

India's total of 438 came on the back of 121 from Kohli, followed by fifties from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The tourists already lead the series after registering a comfortable innings and 141-run win in Dominica.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)