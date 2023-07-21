'Stealing Doubles Since 2012': Virat Kohli Tells West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva After A Desperate Dive (WATCH)

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Getty)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli came up with a cheeky line to West Indies keeper-batter Joshua da Silva during day 1 of the 2nd Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The right-handed batter took pride on his ability to steal doubles after doing so during his unbeaten knock of 87 on the opening day in Trinidad.

As picked up by the stump mic, Kohli told da Silva 'Stealing doubles since 2012' after a desperate dive to complete a run at the striker's end. Keeping his mind the 34-year-old's swift running between the wickets, former Caribbean pacer Ian Bishop said on air that West Indies cricketers must take lessons from him.

"Here’s a guy who’s around for 500 games, knows the value of each run. Putting his body on the line, that tells you about his commitment. I wish I could tell every youngster in Caribbean to run like that and not wait for boundaries."

Virat Kohli on the verge of another Test hundred:

Meanwhile, Kohli alongside Ravindra Jadeja rescued India after the tourists slid to 182-4 following another massive opening stand by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit and Jaiswal combined for 139-run partnership between them before Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, and Kemar Roach took wickets.

Nevertheless, Kohli and Jadeja bed themselves in to defy a spirited West Indian bowling attack and stitched an unbroken 106-run partnership. Rohit Sharma and co. already lead the two-Test series by 1-0 after an innings and 141-run victory in the first Test in Dominica.

