West Indies Stars Who Can Rattle Team India In The Upcoming 2-Test Series

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
In the era of Bazball, Kraigg Brathwaite believes in the principle of digging in and build his innings. His ability to tire the bowlers out makes him one of the best openers currently. He is also the most experienced player in the squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine marked himself for a bright future after a promising display in Australia. He brought up his first Test hundred against Zimbabwe this year and converted it into a double
(Credits: Twitter)
Jermaine Blackwood is arguably the most enterprising batter in this West Indian line-up. While Blackwood strikes at only 54.49 in Tests, his ability to change gears could rattle India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Joshua da Silva has been a handy addition to this West Indies line-up since debuting in 2020. The keeper-batter holds the ability to bat well with the tail as he showed against England last year. It could be one of the most decisive factors in the Test series.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former captain Jason Holder has been a consistent presence in the national team for a long time. While Holder's ability to run through a batting unit is not a secret, his run-scoring potential is as much a crucial weapon in his arsenal.
(Credits: Twitter)
Recalled in the Test squad after two years, all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is a powerful striker of the ball. With the ball, his high action off-breaks could pose problems for a slightly inexperienced line-up.
(Credits: Twitter)
At 35, Shannon Gabriel might be near the end of his career. However, he remains a potent operator with the new ball. Hus subtle changes of pace and those cutters could prove tricky on the Caribbean wickets
(Credits: Twitter)
At 26, towering quick Alzarri Joseph is likely entering into his prime. His height of 6'5 allows him to generate the extra bounce, which India might find discomforting. However, with his bowling average at 33.29, the right-arm pacer has some work to do and will look to breath fire against India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Leading the pace attack is Kemar Roach and is a beast in home conditions. In 41 Tests at home, Roach has taken 8 fifers and 180 wickets at 21.93. If he can get the early breakthroughs, West Indies could be unstoppable.
(Credits: Twitter)