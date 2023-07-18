West Indies Make One Change In Their Squad For 2nd Test Against India

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alick Athanaze. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have made one change to their squad for the 2nd Test against India, starting on July 20th at Port of Spain. The hosts have included one uncapped spinner in Kevin Sinclair in their squad as they hope to bounce back from their innings and 141-run drubbing in the opening Test in Dominica.

Sinclair, the 23-year-old, has featured in 7 ODIs and 6 T20Is after debuting in March 2021. While the off-spinner is yet to play a Test, he has promising first-class numbers, taking 54 scalps in 18 matches at 23.98 with three five-wicket hauls. He also has six half-centuries in red-ball cricket with a best of 86.

The West Indies have stuck to the same squad that suffered a heavy loss, with only Kevin Sinclair replacing Raymond Reifer. Reifer, who batted at No. 3 in Dominica, managed scores of 2 and 11 in the opening match. However, the 32-year-old will travel with the team to Trinidad and might be used in case of any injury.

Spin indeed played a significant role in the first Test in Dominica, with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking 12 wickets in the match. The veteran took a fifer in the first innings of the Test, followed by seven in the second. By contrast, West Indies' three spinners in Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, and Jomel Warrican took only three between them in 87 overs.

West Indies' squad for 2nd Test against India:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican

Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan

