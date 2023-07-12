'She Thought Probably I Was Just Joking': Anil Kumble Recalls Telling His Wife About His Broken Jaw From West Indies In 2002

Anil Kumble. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian leggie Anil Kumble has revealed that his wife Chetna thought he joked about his broken jaw during the West Indies tour of 2002. The former Indian Test captain revealed telling his wife about the need to come home to have surgery, but wanted to try his best to get the tourists into a winning position.

Batting at No.7, right-arm pacer Mervyn Dillon sent down a short ball that hit Kumble on the jaw. Even though the Karnataka-born cricketer bled, he batted for another 20 minutes in the fourth Test of that series in Antigua.

During an interview with Jio Cinema, Kumble reminisced the conversation with his wife and revealed:

"I told my wife, Chetna and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery. So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore. And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that look I’ll go and bowl, but she thought probably I was just joking. I don’t think she even took it seriously. What’s he saying?"

Anil Kumble says he wanted to leave the West Indies after trying his absolute best:

Kumble further revealed by stating that he wanted to get a couple of wickets to have the West Indies on the ropes. Hence, the 52-year-old revealed telling team physiotherapist Andrew Leipus to stitch him up.

"So, when I went back to the dressing room, I saw Sachin bowling because he was the only guy in the team who could bowl and then Wavell Hinds, I think was playing I don’t remember somebody else was batting. And I thought it was my chance. I have to go and get a couple of wickets. If we can get West Indies three or four down, end of day two or three. I think if you can get them out, then maybe, we have a chance to win the game. That was the only thought. So, I told Andrew Leipus – get me out there. At least I can now go home with the thought that I tried my best."

Kumble retired from international cricket in 2008 and played the last of his 132 Tests against Australia.