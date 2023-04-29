IPL 2023: A lot of 200+ scores have happened this season due to the impact player rule, reckons Anil Kumble

38 matches of IPL 2023 have been done and dusted till now, which have produced 20 totals upwards of 200. It is the most 200+ totals seen in a season of the tournament, comfortably surpassing the tally of 18 such totals seen in 2022.

Unprecedented scoring rates

That's not all, though; scoring rates are currently at 8.91 in IPL 2023, the most in a season of the tournament, with 8.64 in 2018 and 8.54 in 2022 being the next overall run-rates. Plus, there have been seven instances of both teams scoring 200+ in the same match, which is also the most ever in an edition of the IPL, surpassing the five such occasions seen in 2022.



So, what are the reasons behind this surge in 200+ totals and run rates this year? Legendary India leg-spinner Anil Kumble reckons the impact player rule introduced in IPL 2023 has led to skyrocketing totals and run-rates touching new heights.



"The rule is certainly still evolving. But having said that, it has certainly had an impact on freeing up a few of the batters. You can see a lot more 200+ scores this season than perhaps what we saw in the previous seasons at this stage of the tournament. According to me, it's because you have an extra batter and bowler (to get into the playing eleven)."



"So, you basically have a perfect all-rounder in your team despite not having one. Previously, most teams had one or one-and-a-half all-rounders and different kinds of challenges. But this season, every team can fill that gap by using an impact player."



"In my view, it is still evolving, like people are still using or focusing too much on impact players and then picking their eleven. Some teams have looked to use impact players very effectively. But a lot of 200+ scores have happened this season due to the impact player rule," said Kumble, an IPL expert for JioCinema, in a select virtual media interaction.

Impact player rule benefiting spinners

Apart from the impact player rule fueling a surge in runs this year, it has also led to spinners benefiting too. As of now in IPL 2023, spinners have taken 192 wickets, which is the highest ever in any season of the tournament.



It can be put down to certain teams like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders playing two leg-spinners in tandem on quite a many occasions.



Kolkata have used Suyash Sharma in their bowling innings as an impact substitute, while Lucknow and Rajasthan used the same tactic to put the services of Amit Mishra and Adam Zampa, respectively, into use during their bowling innings. It is a strategy that has certainly caught Kumble's eye.



"It all depends on what the team management wants to do and how they use the impact player rule and which possible player would suit the team against a said opposition. So, I would always use an additional leg-spinner (through the impact player rule) as I am a bit biased towards leg-spin."