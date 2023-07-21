Virat Kohli Scores First Overseas Test Century In 5 Years In 500th International Match For India

On the second day of the second Test against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Virat Kohli achieved an impressive feat by scoring his 29th Test century. The momentous milestone was reached when he elegantly dispatched a delivery from Shannon Gabriel to the boundary, with India's score standing at 314-4. Notably, this century was accomplished during his 500th international appearance and his 111th Test match.

Records galore

Notably, this century marked Virat Kohli's first international century on foreign soil since 2018. The last time he achieved such a milestone in overseas Tests was back in December 2018 during India's tour of Australia. Throughout his illustrious career, Kohli has amassed a total of 76 centuries for India across all formats, a testament to his exceptional batting prowess.

In the previous day's play, Kohli had come tantalizingly close to his century, ending the day's play just 13 runs shy of the three-figure mark, with India's score at 288-4. When he resumed his innings on the second day, he displayed remarkable determination and skill, ultimately reaching the coveted century.

This century also propelled Virat Kohli to the 10th spot on the list of combined appearances in all three formats of the game. The record for the most combined appearances is held by another Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who has a total of 664 appearances.

During his innings, Kohli also notched up his 30th Test 50, showcasing his consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores. He achieved this milestone by confidently dealing with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's bowling. At the crease, he was accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja, who was batting strongly at 48 not out, as they formed a resilient partnership for the fifth wicket.

India's performance in the match was characterized by dominance in the opening session, where they reached a solid 121-0 in 26 overs by lunch. However, the West Indies managed to stage a comeback in the afternoon, taking four crucial wickets and restricting India to 182-4 by tea after nearly 51 overs of play. The match continued to be an enthralling contest between the two cricketing nations.

