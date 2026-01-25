ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here Are 3 Never Before Records Indian Team Could Achieve In The Tournament

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav during a Team India training session | Image Credit: X / BCCI

Mumbai, January 25: Indian Cricket Team is entering the ICC T20World Cup 2026 with the slogan "History Repeat, History Defeat", here are the three records which Team India can achieve which have never been registered prior to this tournament. India will participate in the tournament as the defending champions as they won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

1. India Can Become The First Team To Defend The Title

No team has managed to win the ICC T20 World Cup twice in a row, which means no defending champion has won the world cup in the shorter format of the game. However, Team India has the most appropriate opportunity to achieve the feat. Looking at their recent form and the T20I series against New Zealand, the target seems easy to achieve. India has also the home advantage, as they have not lost a single bilateral series under Suryakumar Yadav since 2024.

2. India Can Become The First Host To Lift The Trophy

The hosts have never managed to lift the trophy in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. No host nation has won an ICC T20 World Cup final at home as no host team has ever even reached the final of a Men's T20 World Cup.

However, Indian Team has the potential to defeat any team in their backyard. The home conditions are favourable for them and the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be their dream to conquer after the defeat to Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Fans will be hoping Team India to set this record and most probably against Australia in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

3. India Can Win Three T20 World Cup Titles

India, West Indies and England are the most successful in the ICC T20 World Cup format so far. These three teams have won the World Cup two times each. However, no team has managed the title for three times. Indian Team has the best opportunity to achieve the feat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Check The List Of ICC T20 World Cup Winners:

India: 2 titles (2007, 2024)

West Indies: 2 titles (2012, 2016)

England: 2 titles (2010, 2022)

Pakistan: 1 title (2009)

Sri Lanka: 1 title (2014)

Australia: 1 title (2021)

Team India is the clear favourite to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which will commence from February 7 and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. Fans will be praying for their team to win the World Cup and achieve all these records for the first time ever in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.