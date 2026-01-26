 'Tough To Digest...': Parth Jindal Hails Sourav Ganguly-Coached Pretoria Capitals After SA20 Finals Loss
JSW owner Parth Jindal has lavished praise on Sourav Ganguly and his side despite their loss in the SA20 Final. The Ganguly-coached side came up short on Sunday against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a thrilling encounter. While Jindal wrote that the loss was 'tough to digest', he extended his thanks to Ganguly and the team on an incredible season in South Africa.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
article-image

"Extremely proud of the boys @PretoriaCapsSA for an incredible performance - very tough to digest the result in the finals but an incredible season nonetheless. Well done to @SGanguly99 @7polly7 and the entire team. Cricket is a game of fine margins and today scoring only 3 runs of the last 2 overs was the difference - well played @SunrisersEC congratulations for a great season," he wrote on X

The Pretoria Capitals assignment was Ganguly's first as head coach. Since retiring from cricket, the former India captain has stayed heavily involved in the sport holding various administrative positions. The stylish left-hander is the current Cricket Association of Bengal president in what is his second term. He also served as BCCI President for two years.

As far as backroom staff is concerned, Ganguly has been involved with the Delhi Capitals franchise. He was the director of cricket before his role was changed into a more wider and global role. SA20 was his first hands on coaching gig and the ex-India captain showed his mettle.

Capitals had finished second in the group stage, with 24 points in 10 games. They made it to the final beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1. However, the 2-time champions added another feather to their cap with a win on Sunday.

