New Delhi: Former BCCI President IS Bindra Passes Away At 84, Leaves Lasting Legacy In Indian Cricket | X @BCCI

New Delhi: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Inderjit Singh (IS) Bindra passed away at the age of 84 in New Delhi on Sunday.

The BCCI confirmed the demise of one of the most influential administrators of Indian cricket through a post on its official X handle. "The BCCI mourns the passing of former BCCI President - Mr IS Bindra. The Board's thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the statement read.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Expresses His Condolences

Current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also expressed his condolences. "Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr I.S. Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti," Shah posted on X.

Bindra served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996 and played a pivotal role in shaping modern Indian cricket administration. He was also a towering figure in Punjab cricket, having served as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for an unprecedented 36 years, from 1978 to 2014, as per ESPNCricinfo. One of his most enduring legacies was the development of the PCA Stadium in Mohali, which was later named after him. The venue has hosted several iconic matches in Indian cricket history, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, in which Sachin Tendulkar scored a memorable 85. It also staged the virtual knockout group match of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Australia, where Virat Kohli's brilliant unbeaten 82 guided India to a dramatic run chase against Australia to seal a semifinal berth.

Bindra, along with former BCCI presidents NKP Salve and Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a crucial role in bringing the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup to the subcontinent (co-hosted by India and Pakistan) after the first three editions were held in England. This particular moment, coming after India's landmark 1983 World Cup win, marked a massive shift in cricket's ecosystem and power centre as the grip of England and Australia over the sport loosened and the Asian trio of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka emerged as a massive cricketing market and voice in the years to come. Pakistan went on to win the 1992 World Cup, while Sri Lanka won the 1996 edition, co-hosted by this aforementioned trio.

The effects would be felt in the 21st century as well, with India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh hosting the 2011 World Cup and India hosting the 2023 World Cup in its entirety. Also coming to the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka (2012), Bangladesh (2014) and India (2016) would take turns hosting the tournament and the upcoming edition will also be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February.

Former Team India manager and BCCI official Amit Mathur recalled that during security concerns raised by Australia and England ahead of the 1986 World Cup amid India-Pakistan tensions, it was Bindra who suggested that Pakistan's then military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq visit India, helping break the impasse.

Despite differences with Jagmohan Dalmiya at various points, Bindra later joined hands with him to successfully bring the 1996 World Cup back to the subcontinent.

In later years, when Sharad Pawar served as ICC president from 2010 to 2012, Bindra was his principal advisor, extending his influence across the PCA, BCCI and ICC.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)