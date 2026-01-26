 'No Foreign Players In PSL, Asia Cup Ban...': ICC Warns PCB With Sanctions Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Threat
ICC has threatened Pakistan with serious sanctions should the PCB decide to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Following the ouster of Bangladesh, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has suggested that the country were mulling to pull out in solidarity with Bangladesh. ICC have hit back suggesting it would end all bilateral ties and ban foreign player NOCs should PCB take such a step.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Pakistan are mulling to boycott the T20 World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket Board's threat to boycott from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 could have several implications. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet the squad and will discuss participation in the tournament hosted by India next month with the Pakistan prime minister. This comes after ICC kicked out Bangladesh given their unwillingness to travel to India for the tournament.

Should PCB walk out, ICC could impose a series of sanctions as per an Indian Express report. The world body would ban Pakistan from the Asia Cup, while also cut all their bilateral ties. Any foreign players wanting to play in the PSL will not be granted NOC.

In the ICC vote, only Pakistan voted in favour of Bangladesh as the members decided to knock Bangladesh out by a whopping 14-2 margin. Naqvi stressed that given India and Pakistan came to a neutral venue arrangement, the same could have been done for Bangladesh as well.

"The thing is that Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. And our stance is that if you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi told the press earlier this week.

"What ICC has done to Bangladesh is unfair. We stand by them. We are waiting for our prime minister to return and if the Pakistan government decides we will also pull out of the t20 World Cup. Let ICC then look for a 22nd team," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said while responding to a question related to what would be Pakistan's stance on ICC decision regarding Bangladesh.

