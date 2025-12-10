Man Lighting Cigarette In No-Smoking Zone At China Aquarium Gets Unexpectedly Hit By Beluga Whale; WATCH | X @tongbingxue

A bizarre yet amusing incident at an aquarium in Dalian City, China, has taken the internet by storm. A man visiting the beluga interaction area decided to break the rules by lighting a cigarette despite multiple clear no-smoking signs posted around the enclosure. Smoking is strictly prohibited in all indoor public areas under national regulations, and aquarium staff immediately rushed to stop him. However, he continued to ignore their repeated requests.

Just moments later, an unexpected enforcer stepped in, a beluga whale. As the man stood with the cigarette in hand, the beluga swam up nearly to the edge of the tank and released a precisely aimed jet of water, hitting the cigarette and extinguishing it instantly. The surprising act left the man stunned and onlookers amused, while the internet quickly turned the moment into a viral sensation.

WATCH VIDEO:

At Dalian Ocean World大连圣亚海洋世界, a man ignored staff warnings and kept smoking.

Right then, a beluga whale from behind sprayed a water jet—bullseye!—putting out his cigarette in the coolest way possible. pic.twitter.com/0RC1rsE8Bk — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) December 7, 2025

The aquarium later clarified that the entire incident was actually part of a rehearsal for a safety awareness video, designed to promote fire safety and highlight the dangers of smoking in restricted zones. While the video sparked debate online, with some viewers believing it to be authentic, many appreciated the creative approach and the beluga’s unexpected 'hero' role.

Regardless of the setup, the clip has quickly become a light-hearted reminder of the importance of following public safety rules. After all, if a beluga whale can enforce no-smoking regulations with such precision, there’s really no excuse for ignoring the signs.

One user commented, "It shows how clever these animals are even if trained to do this by the staff."

Another user commented, "china has so much discipline that even the animals adopted their practices."