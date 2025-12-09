Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Model Who Could Face 15 Years Imprisonment In Bali For Breaking Anti-Pornography Laws; WATCH: | Instagram @bonnieblue

Controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who is also identified by her real name, Tia Billinger, is at the centre of a high-profile legal storm in Indonesia after being arrested in Bali for allegedly producing pornographic content. The 26-year-old British model, known for her explicit online content, was detained during a major police raid last week involving nearly 20 foreign nationals, including 15 Australian men and two British tourists.

Authorities seized professional filming equipment, contraceptives, erectile medication, and what police claim is her untaxed “Bonnie Blue Bangbus,” which she reportedly used for content creation. While most of the detained men have since been released and allowed to leave the island, Blue remains in custody as Indonesian police continue their investigation.

Under Indonesia’s strict anti-pornography laws, Blue faces severe consequences if prosecuted. The legislation carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and fines reaching 6 billion rupiah (approximately USD 540,000). Her arrest has drawn global media attention, partly due to her controversial profile. Blue previously gained fame after claiming to have had sexual intercourse with 1,057 men within a 12-hour window for a world record challenge.

Despite the harsh potential sentencing, legal experts suggest that an actual prison term is unlikely. Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration in Jakarta, said that while Blue is currently being held by police, which technically allows authorities to pursue prosecution, deportation is the more probable outcome.

“If there is an ‘invisible hand’ requesting that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office and removed from Indonesia,” Dellano told News.com.au, implying that the industry’s internal power structures could influence the legal path.

For now, Blue remains detained as authorities decide whether the case will move forward under the country’s rigid moral and legal codes.