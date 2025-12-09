'Police Fined ₹1,100 For Not Wearing Helmet While Driving Car', UP Man Claims After Being Spotted Following Bizarre Rule | X @ggganeshh

A bizarre sight from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district has gone viral after a man was seen driving his car while wearing a full helmet, a move he claims is the result of an unusual police challan.

The man, identified as Gulshan Ken, a schoolteacher, told local media that he was fined ₹1,100 on November 26 for allegedly not wearing a helmet while driving his four-wheeler. In a widely circulated video, he can be heard explaining that he had been wearing his seatbelt at the time, yet officers penalised him under what he insists was an incorrect charge.

“I was wearing the seatbelt, but the police fined me for not wearing a helmet,” Gulshan says in the video, adding that the incident left him stunned.

Since then, he claims to be following what he sarcastically refers to as the 'rule' to avoid further trouble. The teacher has now started wearing a helmet every time he drives his car, regardless of how unusual or impractical it looks.

Calling himself a “law-abiding citizen,” he says he will continue complying to prevent another challan. His unusual sight has amused onlookers and triggered discussions online about traffic enforcement and citizen policing experiences.

While the incident has sparked humour and disbelief on social media, it has also raised questions about the alleged error in issuing the challan. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, videos of Gulshan driving around Agra with his helmet strapped on inside a closed car have gone viral, turning him into an unexpected internet curiosity, all thanks to what he describes as an absurd case of over-enforcement.