Shocking Scenes! Puducherry Cricket Coach Allegedly Assaulted By Players Over Selection Controversy

Image: CAP/X

The under‑19 head coach of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP), S Venkataraman, was allegedly assaulted by three local cricketers early this week, a shocking incident that has ignited widespread outrage and triggered a police investigation.

According to The Indian Express, the assault reportedly took place on the morning of December 8, 2025, inside the indoor nets at the CAP complex, after the players discovered they had not been selected for the ongoing national T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). According to Venkataraman’s police complaint, three cricketers, identified as Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, A Aravinddaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran, confronted him, abused him verbally and physically assaulted him, one even wielding a bat.

The coach suffered serious injuries: a fractured shoulder and a head wound that required 20 stitches. As per police, the accused players are currently absconding, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Sedarapet police station. The matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, local cricket circles are reeling. The incident has exposed deep-seated tensions over selection ethics and the growing frustration among players feeling marginalized. The assault has not only traumatized a coach but also threatened to tarnish the reputation of Puducherry’s cricket establishment.