'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video

Image: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

World No. 1 women’s singles tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has weighed in on the ongoing global debate surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Speaking during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Sabalenka addressed the complexity and sensitivity of the issue while expressing her personal perspective as an elite athlete.

Sabalenka acknowledged the difficulty of the topic, calling it “a tricky question,” and clarified that she holds no ill will toward transgender individuals. However, she voiced concerns about what she believes could be an inherent competitive imbalance when biologically male athletes compete in women’s categories. According to her, such differences may impact fairness for women who have spent their entire careers training within the physical limits of female sport.

“I have nothing to do against them,” Sabalenka said during the interview. “But I feel like they still got huge advantage over the woman and I think it's just not fair to a woman to basically face like the biological man.” She added that women work their whole lives to reach their peak, and having to compete against athletes she views as “biologically much stronger” creates an uneven playing field. “So for me, I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sports,” she said.

Sabalenka’s remarks contribute to a broader international discussion that has involved athletes, governing bodies, scientists, and advocacy groups on all sides of the debate. While her comments reflect one viewpoint within the sporting community, the issue remains complex and continues to evolve as federations around the world review and refine policies aimed at balancing fairness, inclusion, and competitive integrity.

As one of the most influential voices in women’s tennis today, Sabalenka’s stance is likely to spark fresh conversation within the sport. The dialogue around transgender participation in athletics remains ongoing, with many stakeholders emphasizing the need for thoughtful, science-based, and respectful solutions moving forward.

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Sparks Laughter After Accidentally Calling Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik' In A Live Interview; Video

Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz gave fans a humorous and lighthearted moment during their joint appearance on the Today Show, just a day after their triumphant US Open 2025 victories. While both champions were being interviewed together, Sabalenka had a small slip of the tongue that caught everyone’s attention and brought plenty of laughs.

While talking about her plans post-victory, Sabalenka casually began, “By the way, I had a TikTok to do with Jan...” before pausing and realizing her mix-up. She had mistakenly called Carlos Alcaraz “Jannik,” likely referencing Jannik Sinner, whom Alcaraz had just defeated in the men’s US Open final the night before.

Carlos Alcaraz, ever the good sport, chuckled and responded with a smile, “It’s 9 in the morning. Don’t worry, it’s all good.” The brief exchange instantly went viral, showing the charming chemistry and down-to-earth personalities of both players.

Sabalenka recently captured US Open title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the women’s final. Alcaraz, on the other hand, put on a masterclass performance to beat Jannik Sinner in a thrilling men’s final, adding another major to his growing legacy.

In an era where sports interviews can sometimes feel too polished, Sabalenka and Alcaraz delivered a refreshing dose of authenticity and a few early-morning giggles.