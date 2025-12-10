Bizarre Scenes! Nicholas Pooran's Tactical 'Non-Stumping' During ILT20 Match Draws Social Media Frenzy; Video

Image: ILT20/X

In a dramatic match between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates in the ILT20 on December 9, 2025, a routine stumping opportunity turned into a hotly debated moment when Nicholas Pooran deliberately chose not to dismiss Max Holden, a move that left fans, commentators and even his own teammate visibly stunned.

The incident occurred during the 16th over when a short wide delivery from Rashid Khan saw Holden step out of his crease and miss the ball. Pooran collected cleanly and had a clear stumping chance. Instead of dislodging the bails, he held on, giving Holden the opportunity to return to safety. Broadcasters reacted with shock and Rashid expressed visible frustration.

But the twist came almost immediately. Holden, still at the crease, was retired out at the next available moment by the Vipers’ tactical decision. With Holden gone, the Vipers promoted hitters and accelerated in the last overs, ultimately posting 159/4 and clinching a narrow one‑run win.

Legally, there was nothing wrong with Pooran’s decision. The rules do not mandate that a wicket‑keeper must complete a stumping. And in franchise T20, batters can be “retired out” for tactical reasons.

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Responds To Mohammed Siraj's Sledging With Batting Brilliance In GT Vs LSG Clash; Video

In a high-octane encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Nicholas Pooran showcased his prowess both with the bat and his composure under pressure. The West Indies southpaw delivered a fitting response to Mohammed Siraj's sledging by launching a blistering counter-attack, turning the tide in LSG's favor.

The incident unfolded during the 16th over of LSG's innings. After Mitchell Marsh struck a boundary and rotated the strike, Siraj directed a short delivery at Pooran, which was deemed a wide by the umpire. Visibly agitated, Siraj continued with aggressive deliveries and verbal exchanges. Remaining unflustered, Pooran allowed his bat to do the talking. He dispatched the subsequent deliveries for a towering six and a crisp four, leaving Siraj and the GT camp stunned.

Siraj's over proved costly, conceding 20 runs, and culminating in figures of 0/37 from his allotted overs. Pooran's onslaught not only shifted the momentum but also marked his fifth half-century of the season, underscoring his consistent form in IPL 2025.

While LSG's playoff aspirations had already been dashed, the team's spirited performance, highlighted by Marsh's maiden IPL century and Pooran's explosive batting, served as a testament to their resilience and determination to finish the season on a high note.