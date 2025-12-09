 IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Set To Debut T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Featuring Tri-Colour Trim In Cuttack; Video
India's new jersey has deep blue as the main colour with vertical darker stripes running down the front. There are orange panels on the sides and the collar has the colours of the Indian tricolour - saffron, white and green. The IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday will mark the first time India will don the their latest kit.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Team India will don their new T20I jersey for the first time when they take the field for the IND vs SA 1st T20I on Tuesday. The Men in Blue launched their new kit for the T20 World Cup earlier this month. Suryakumar Yadav and Co and their first headshots taken in the new jersey on Monday.

Team India’s new jersey has a bright and modern look. It features deep blue as the main colour with vertical darker stripes running down the front. There are orange panels on the sides of the jersey, giving it an energetic and bold appearance. The collar has the colours of the Indian tricolour - saffron, white and green. The front displays the Adidas logo, the BCCI emblem and the sponsor Apollo Tyres, with INDIA written in big orange letters. Overall, the jersey looks stylish, sporty and very patriotic.

The new Indian jersey features two stars above the BCCI logo - each representing India's T20 World Cup wins. No team has ever defended their T20 World Cup title and India will aim to do so at home.

With the IND vs SA T20 series starting today, the team will look to fine-tune its strategies and set the tone for a successful campaign, keeping an eye on the ultimate goal: adding that coveted third star to the Indian jersey.

article-image

Speaking during a Team India photoshoot ahead of the series, which begins today, Pandya remarked, “I would like to add one more star here in a couple of months’ time.”

The comment referred to adding another star to the Indian jersey, symbolizing a third ICC T20 World Cup triumph. India has previously clinched the T20 World Cup twice, and Pandya’s statement reflects both the team’s confidence and ambition to continue building its legacy in the shortest format of the game.

