 AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: Pat Cummins Returns To Australian Squad For Third Test
Australia captain Pat Cummins is set to return to international cricket, named in the 15-player squad for the third Ashes Test against England. Recovering from a back injury, Cummins has trained well and is expected to play in Adelaide. Veteran Usman Khawaja and spinner Nathan Lyon are also in contention, with selectors set to adjust the bowling attack for the crucial match.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Brisbane: Australia captain Pat Cummins has moved one step closer to returning to international cricket after he was named in a 15-player squad for the third Ashes Test against England.

The pacer is the only addition to the squad that took a 2-0 series lead at the Gabba with veteran batter Usman Khawaja retaining his place in the 15-man group as he tries to earn his place back in the XI following his own injury issue.

Cummins, who last played international cricket in the third Test against the West Indies in July, has been training well with the squad in both Perth and Brisbane. He has watched from the sidelines as stand-in captain Steve Smith guided Australia to comfortable eight-wicket wins in both matches.

Selectors had even considered bringing Cummins into the squad for the pink-ball Test at the Gabba, as his recovery from a lower-back injury progressed faster than expected.

Instead, he ramped up his bowling loads at Allan Border Field, where he simulated match conditions by sending down multiple spells to ensure he would be at the peak of his powers ahead of his expected return for the third Test.

Head coach Andrew McDonald indicated Cummins could have almost featured in that Brisbane Test and is almost certain to play in Adelaide.

"We feel as though he (Cummins) will be as best prepared as can be. He was well ahead of where we thought he'd be at and it did create a real live conversation for (Cummins playing in) Brisbane," McDonald said.

"It was debated a lot leading into that Test match. With that in mind, us seeing him further advanced, we feel he'll be really well placed for the challenges of Adelaide albeit (it's still) a long way off.

"We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill ready. His body's ready to go. Barring anything else happening in the next week, I'd be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on," he added.

Cummins return to the squad and expected availability for next Wednesday’s match at Adelaide Oval does provide selectors with a tough call on the balance of their bowling attack.

Alongside Khawaja, spinner Nathan Lyon is also in line for a return after being left out of the XI in favour of Michael Neser as Australia opted for an all-out pace attack for the pink-ball match.

Two of Scott Boland, Neser and Brendon Doggett are now likely to miss in Adelaide, giving Australia at least some fresh pace reinforcements for the final two Tests.

Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

