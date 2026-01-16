MP News: Jabalpur Youth Uploads Fake AI-Generated Videos Of Plane Crash On Social Media; Dumna Airport Lodges Complaint -- VIDEO

MP News: Jabalpur Youth Upload AI-Generated Videos Of Plane Crash In City; Dumna Airport Lodges Complaint -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Jabalpur youth landed himself into trouble for uploading fake Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated videos of plane crashes on social media, officials said on Friday.

The AI clips showed plane crash in various parts of the city-- including railway station and outer fields, creating panic among the residents and local authorities.

According to information, the youth used to create reels showing hoaxed aircraft accidents and circulated on social media to gain followers on Instagram

One of the videos showed an airplane accident at Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport, after which the Airports Authority of India (AAI) took the matter seriously and intervened. lodged a complaint with police.

The Director of Dumna Airport has lodged a complaint with the police and demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

What was the matter?

Several fake videos showing aircraft accidents started to surface on social media on Friday. After investigation, it was found that a youth from Jabalpur was responsible for the same.

It was alleged that the videos were uploaded online with the intention of spreading fear and misinformation and creating panic among local residents.

What do the videos show?

In the videos, aircraft can be seen making emergency landings on railway tracks or in open fields.

Some AI-generated clips also show a crowd of people gathered around the aircraft.

The videos showed many details appearing to be real.

The emergence of multiple such videos shocked the administration of Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport.

The airport director also appealed to the public to immediately inform the police if they come across anyone creating or sharing fake videos to mislead people.

How to distinguish between real and AI?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and AI-generated content in today’s world.

But there are some simple signs to check, like:

AI-generated content may show unnatural faces, unclear or extra fingers, strange lighting or shadows, and blurry edges.

In videos, the voice may sound robotic, or the lip movement may not match the words being spoken.

Checking the source is very important. Videos shared by unknown social media pages or without any official information should be treated carefully.

Big incidents are usually reported by trusted news organisations. Content with shocking or scary captions is often made to mislead people.

If something looks doubtful, it is better to verify it before believing or sharing it.

(Inputs from FP New Service)