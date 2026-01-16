 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 32nd Instalment To Accounts Of Ladli Behnas
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred Rs 1,836 crore as the 32nd instalment of Ladli Behna Yojna to over 1.25 crore women. At Makhannagar, he also disbursed Ujjawala funds, announced a bridge over Tawa river, new roads, offices and industrial projects for the region.

Friday, January 16, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,836 crore to the accounts of the women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojna at a function in Makhannagar, Narmadapuram, on Friday.

Yadav also transferred Rs 90 crore to the accounts of 29 lakh women beneficiaries under the Ujjawala Yojna and inaugurated a rest house built at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore.

Yadav said the Bagra-Sakha hose project would be set up on 42,000 hectares and a new bridge built across the Tawa river to connect Babai and Sohagpur with Itarsi.

A four-lane road will be built from Narmadapuram to Babai to connect Sohagpur, Pipariya, and Bankhedi. An SDM office and a tehsil office will be built in Makhannagar, Yadav said, adding that Makhannagar would get a new fire brigade.

The state is progressing by leaps and bounds under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said.

Until January 2026, a sum of Rs 50,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of Ladli Behnas, he said. Yadav inaugurated several development schemes for the Makhannagar assembly constituency.

At the site of the event, an exhibition was held to display development works done by the state. Yadav saw the exhibition. Yadav also said the 32nd instalment under the Ladli Behna Yojna was transferred to the accounts of over 1.25 crore women.

Yadav said that 1000 acres had been allotted for the Babai-Mohasa industrial sector and that plans were afoot for allotment of 400 acres for setting up industrial units.

