MP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) A routine mid-day meal turned into a health scare at Sandipani School in Rawati on Thursday when 14 students complained of severe headache and stomach pain after eating khichdi. The incident has once again exposed lapses in quality control of government-sponsored meals served to children.

According to school authorities, student Durga was the first to report uneasiness soon after lunch. Within minutes, similar complaints poured in from 13 other students—10 from Class XI and four from Class VII. Of the 94 students who consumed the meal, only these 14 showed symptoms.

Teachers rushed the affected children to a local clinic in Rawati, where Dr BL Mangariya examined them and prescribed medication for acidity. All students recovered and were sent home by 4.30 pm.

District panchayat additional CEO Nirdesh Sharma reached the school late in the night, inspected the kitchen, tasted the leftover khichdi and collected food samples. Prima facie findings suggest excessive chilli powder in the meal caused the discomfort.

Officials confirmed that all students are now stable. The mid-day meal contractor, who supplies food to nearly 1,000 students in the area, has been instructed to strictly limit the use of spices and follow food safety norms.