 MP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School

MP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School

Fourteen students at Sandipani School in Ratlam fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal on Thursday, complaining of headache and stomach pain. Only 14 of 94 students who ate khichdi showed symptoms. Officials suspect excessive chili powder caused the discomfort. The children were treated at a clinic and recovered. Food samples were collected, and the contractor warned to follow safety norms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) A routine mid-day meal turned into a health scare at Sandipani School in Rawati on Thursday when 14 students complained of severe headache and stomach pain after eating khichdi. The incident has once again exposed lapses in quality control of government-sponsored meals served to children.

According to school authorities, student Durga was the first to report uneasiness soon after lunch. Within minutes, similar complaints poured in from 13 other students—10 from Class XI and four from Class VII. Of the 94 students who consumed the meal, only these 14 showed symptoms.

Teachers rushed the affected children to a local clinic in Rawati, where Dr BL Mangariya examined them and prescribed medication for acidity. All students recovered and were sent home by 4.30 pm.

District panchayat additional CEO Nirdesh Sharma reached the school late in the night, inspected the kitchen, tasted the leftover khichdi and collected food samples. Prima facie findings suggest excessive chilli powder in the meal caused the discomfort.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls After Defeat
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls After Defeat
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Twin NCP Factions Face Major Setback Across Maharashtra Civic Polls Amid Merger Buzz
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Twin NCP Factions Face Major Setback Across Maharashtra Civic Polls Amid Merger Buzz
KDMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority In Kalyan-Dombivli As Shinde Sena Emerges Largest Party
KDMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority In Kalyan-Dombivli As Shinde Sena Emerges Largest Party
BMC Elections 2026 Results Highlight Nail-Biting Ward Battles As Several Winners Scrape Through With Margins Below 1,000 Votes
BMC Elections 2026 Results Highlight Nail-Biting Ward Battles As Several Winners Scrape Through With Margins Below 1,000 Votes
Read Also
MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of...
article-image

Officials confirmed that all students are now stable. The mid-day meal contractor, who supplies food to nearly 1,000 students in the area, has been instructed to strictly limit the use of spices and follow food safety norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Trading In Unlisted Companies Extremely Risky, Retail Investors Should Avoid Trap, Says NSE...
MP News: Trading In Unlisted Companies Extremely Risky, Retail Investors Should Avoid Trap, Says NSE...
MP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School
MP News: 14 Students Fall Sick After Spicy Mid-Day Meal In Ratlam School
MP News: Health Department Ropes In Faith Leaders For Anaemia, Child Vaccination
MP News: Health Department Ropes In Faith Leaders For Anaemia, Child Vaccination
MP News: PIL In SC Challenges Zero Percentile Cut-Off For NEET PG-2025
MP News: PIL In SC Challenges Zero Percentile Cut-Off For NEET PG-2025
Bhopal News: Mahabharat Shows Path Of Wisdom, Dialogue, Peace, Says CM Mohan Yadav During Mahabharat...
Bhopal News: Mahabharat Shows Path Of Wisdom, Dialogue, Peace, Says CM Mohan Yadav During Mahabharat...