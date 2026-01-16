 MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of 3rd ODI In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of 3rd ODI In Indore

MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of 3rd ODI In Indore

Ahead of the India–New Zealand ODI series decider in Indore, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir visited Maa Baglamukhi temple in Nalkheda and performed a special hawan. Praying for victory, strength and obstacle-free performance, Gambhir sought divine blessings as the tied series heads into a high-stakes third ODI.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the thrilling series-decider against New Zealand in Indore, Team India coach and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir turned to divine intervention on Friday.

At Maa Baglamukhi temple in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district, Gambhir performed a special hawan and invoked the goddess’s blessings for victory, strength, and freedom from obstacles.

The temple echoed with Vedic chants as Gambhir conducted religious rituals, praying for the team’s triumph and the nation’s well-being. At the sanctum sanctorum, chief priest Dinesh Guru draped the sacred chunri over him, symbolising the goddess’s protection and grace.

Members of the temple committee, trust officials, and a large gathering of devotees witnessed the ceremony. Gambhir’s visit highlights the spiritual faith behind India’s cricketing fervour, as the series stands tied 1-1, making the third ODI a high-stakes encounter.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹96,908 Lost In Online Air Ticket Booking Fraud
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹96,908 Lost In Online Air Ticket Booking Fraud
RCB Beat Gujarat Giants By 32 Runs In WPL As Radha–Ghosh Stand And Shreyanka’s Five-For Seal Third Straight Win
RCB Beat Gujarat Giants By 32 Runs In WPL As Radha–Ghosh Stand And Shreyanka’s Five-For Seal Third Straight Win
La Liga 2026: Real Madrid Announce Squad For Levante Clash, Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin Missing Due To Injury
La Liga 2026: Real Madrid Announce Squad For Levante Clash, Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin Missing Due To Injury
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 Results: Independent Candidate Bharat Bhoir Scores Big Win In Ward 14 ‘D’, Emerges Sole Independent Corporator
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 Results: Independent Candidate Bharat Bhoir Scores Big Win In Ward 14 ‘D’, Emerges Sole Independent Corporator
Read Also
MP News: Drunkard Creates Chaos Outside Govt School In Chhatarpur, Hurls Abuses At Students,...
article-image

With prayers offered and hawan performed, Gambhir hopes the goddess’s blessings will light the path to victory in Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of...
MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of...
MP News: Union Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate 8 NH Projects On...
MP News: Union Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate 8 NH Projects On...
MP News: Pandit Pradeep Mishra To Attend 7th Mass Marriage Ceremony At Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar...
MP News: Pandit Pradeep Mishra To Attend 7th Mass Marriage Ceremony At Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar...
MP News: Operation Of 4 Pairs Of Special Trains, Including RKMP–Agartala, Extended Until 2030
MP News: Operation Of 4 Pairs Of Special Trains, Including RKMP–Agartala, Extended Until 2030
Indore Water Deaths: Narmada Water Supply Restored In Tragedy-Hit Bhagirathpura; Mayor Pushyamitra...
Indore Water Deaths: Narmada Water Supply Restored In Tragedy-Hit Bhagirathpura; Mayor Pushyamitra...