MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of 3rd ODI In Indore

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the thrilling series-decider against New Zealand in Indore, Team India coach and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir turned to divine intervention on Friday.

At Maa Baglamukhi temple in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district, Gambhir performed a special hawan and invoked the goddess’s blessings for victory, strength, and freedom from obstacles.

The temple echoed with Vedic chants as Gambhir conducted religious rituals, praying for the team’s triumph and the nation’s well-being. At the sanctum sanctorum, chief priest Dinesh Guru draped the sacred chunri over him, symbolising the goddess’s protection and grace.

Members of the temple committee, trust officials, and a large gathering of devotees witnessed the ceremony. Gambhir’s visit highlights the spiritual faith behind India’s cricketing fervour, as the series stands tied 1-1, making the third ODI a high-stakes encounter.

With prayers offered and hawan performed, Gambhir hopes the goddess’s blessings will light the path to victory in Indore.