Indore News: For 3rd Time, I-T Tightens Tentacles Around BRG Group

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the third time, BR Goyal Group came under the scanner of Income Tax Department on Friday as sleuths of its investigation wing launched a major search action at five locations from early morning. The epicentre of the operation was the group’s head office on Sapna-Sangeeta Road.

BR Goyal Group is a city-based and well-known construction company with a strong presence across the state. Sources said officials received inputs about alleged transfer of funds through illegal channels, commonly referred to as the hawala network.

Teams of I-T officials carried out searches at the group’s headquarters on Sapna-Sangeeta Road, its premises at BicholiHapsi, associate KG Gupta’s office and a construction firm Bindal Developers located in village Kannod of Dewas district. A city-based steel company linked to the group was also covered under the search action.

Officials had earlier conducted a full-fledged action against the group around 10 years ago, followed by a survey about five years ago.

The BRG Group is active in road and flyover construction along with real estate projects. It has developed several townships and is involved in land dealings. The group constructed the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kumedi on MR-10, built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

In addition, the group executes major road and flyover projects for Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Indore Development Authority (IDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), including toll roads. It is also a major supplier of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC).

The group has developed the BRG Hill View residential project in the Ralamandal area and has undertaken several commercial and industrial projects at different locations.