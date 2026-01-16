 MP News: Drunkard Creates Chaos Outside Govt School In Chhatarpur, Hurls Abuses At Students, Teachers-- VIDEO
A video has surfaced from Chhatarpur showing a drunk man creating chaos outside a government primary school in Kiratpur village. He abused teachers and students and hit the school gate with sticks during class hours. Terrified teachers locked the gate while children cried in fear. The incident reportedly took place around 15 days ago.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced showing a drunk man creating chaos outside a government school by hurling abuses at teachers and students in Chhatarpur on Friday.

The incident took place at Government Primary School in Kiratpur village under Naugaon police station limits.

In the video, the man can be seen hitting the school gate with sticks while classes were going on inside. Teachers immediately shut the gate to stop him from entering the school. Students can be seen crying and screaming in panic, showing the seriousness of the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the drunk man abused teachers and threatened students from outside the school premises. The sudden violence created chaos inside the campus, forcing teachers to focus on safety instead of teaching.

Staff members said that if the man had entered the school, the situation could have turned dangerous.

In-charge principal Ramsiya Patel said no police complaint was filed to avoid disturbing peace in the village. She explained that teachers and staff have to visit the village daily and feared more trouble if the matter was reported. The issue was settled locally due to fear of further violence.

School staff later revealed that the incident occurred around 15 days ago, in the last week of December. However, the video surfaced only on January 16, as teachers were scared to share it earlier.

The video came out only after it was confirmed that the accused had left the area.

This is not the first such case in Chhatarpur. Earlier, a school principal was shot dead by a student at a school near the district headquarters, raising serious concerns over school safety.

When contacted, District Education Officer Pandey downplayed the incident, saying the matter was settled and no one was harmed. Meanwhile, District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Jariya said action would be taken if required under the law.

