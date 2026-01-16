 MP News: Injured After Archway Collapse, Chhatarpur Man Airlifted To Bhopal For Treatment
Santosh Ahirwar was seriously injured when a decorative archway collapsed in Naugaon, Chhatarpur. After initial treatment, he was airlifted to Bhopal under the PM Shri Air Ambulance service on the Collector’s instructions. As an Ayushman cardholder, he received free transport, becoming one of 11 beneficiaries from the district.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Under-Construction Decorative Archway Collapsed, One Man Injured In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A villager was airlifted to Bhopal after he sustained severe injuries when an archway collapsed on him in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The injured has been identified as Santosh Ahirwar. He was referred to Bhopal for advanced medical treatment after first aid was provided by the orthopaedics in the Chhatarpur district hospital.

Following which, Collector Parth Jaiswal instructed to arrange an air ambulance for the injured under Ayushman Yojana. Ahirwar is now undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

So far, 11 patients from Chhatarpur district have benefited from the PM Shri Air Ambulance service.

According to information, the incident happened in Naugaon of Chhatarpur District, when an under-construction archway collapsed on Santosh Ahirwar. He has sustained severe bone fractures.

After primary treatment by the orthopaedic at the district hospital, and considering his critical condition, he was referred to a higher centre for further treatment.

Swift administrative action ensures a critical patient’s safe airlift to Bhopal.

Following the instructions of Collector Parth Jaiswal, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr R.P. Gupta, an air ambulance was arranged for the patient, and he was airlifted from Khajuraho Airport to Bhopal. The timely intervention by the district administration ensured that the patient received prompt and advanced treatment.

Ayushman Yojana air ambulance benefits 11 Chhatarpur patients

Under the Ayushman Yojana, the free PM Shri Air Ambulance facility, a part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana of the Government of India, was provided to Santosh Ahirwar as he is an Ayushman card holder. He received free transportation via air ambulance.

7-year-old girl from Bhopal was airlifted to Gurgaon

Earlier in May 2025, a 7 year-old girl from Bhopal was airlifted to Gurgaon for liver treatment. She had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhopal on May 19 with complaints of stomach pain, yellowing of the skin, and blood in the stool.

