MP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against nine people, including six officials of a nationalised bank, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 57 lakh to the bank, officials said.

Director General, EOW, Upendra Jain said the complaint was filed by the bank’s assistant general manager, Ambika Sharan Singh. According to the complaint, Sumit Singh and Galib Hussain obtained four loans amounting to Rs 57 lakh by submitting fake and fabricated documents.

The accused had applied for loans to open shops and also availed housing loans, however, the proposed projects were never undertaken. The duo allegedly failed to pay any installment and did not return the loan amount.

The police have registered FIR against Sumit Singh, Galib Hussai, Arif Ansari, the then branch manager Deepak Goswami, division manager Gyan Ranjan Tirki, senior manager Sandeep Tiwari, marketing manager Amit Sharma, bank officer Pratidhawani Mishra and bank officer Augustin Khanguveer.