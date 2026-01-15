 MP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur

MP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur

The Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against nine persons, including six officials of a nationalised bank, for allegedly causing a Rs 57 lakh loss. Two private individuals obtained multiple loans using fake documents for shops and housing projects that were never executed, while bank officials allegedly facilitated the fraud.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against nine people, including six officials of a nationalised bank, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 57 lakh to the bank, officials said.

Director General, EOW, Upendra Jain said the complaint was filed by the bank’s assistant general manager, Ambika Sharan Singh. According to the complaint, Sumit Singh and Galib Hussain obtained four loans amounting to Rs 57 lakh by submitting fake and fabricated documents.

The accused had applied for loans to open shops and also availed housing loans, however, the proposed projects were never undertaken. The duo allegedly failed to pay any installment and did not return the loan amount.

Read Also
MP News: 'Such Language Is Condemnable,' Says Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Over MLA Phool Singh...
article-image

The police have registered FIR against Sumit Singh, Galib Hussai, Arif Ansari, the then branch manager Deepak Goswami, division manager Gyan Ranjan Tirki, senior manager Sandeep Tiwari, marketing manager Amit Sharma, bank officer Pratidhawani Mishra and bank officer Augustin Khanguveer.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-To-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-To-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi
'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Infosys Shares Jump Over 5% After Q3 Results, Stock Hits ₹1,682 As FY26 Growth Outlook Improves
Infosys Shares Jump Over 5% After Q3 Results, Stock Hits ₹1,682 As FY26 Growth Outlook Improves

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur
MP News: EOW Books Nine For ₹57 Lakh Bank Fraud In Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh January 16 Weather Update: North India Cold Wave Chills State, Mercury Plunges To...
Madhya Pradesh January 16 Weather Update: North India Cold Wave Chills State, Mercury Plunges To...
Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sword While Returning From Court Hearing
Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sword While Returning From Court Hearing
Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On
Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On
Bhopal News: Laharpur Dam Turns Toxic As Sewage Filled Reservoir Raises Cancer Fear
Bhopal News: Laharpur Dam Turns Toxic As Sewage Filled Reservoir Raises Cancer Fear