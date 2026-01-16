 MP News: Union Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate 8 NH Projects On January 17
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for eight national highway projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Vidisha on Saturday. Spanning 181 km, the projects include key four-lane corridors, a greenfield bypass and underpasses, aimed at improving connectivity, road safety and driving infrastructure in Bundelkhand.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will dedicate and lay foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects during a programme in Vidisha district on Saturday. The total cost of these projects is Rs 4,400 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the projects, spanning 181 km, will strengthen road connectivity in Bundelkhand. He said that foundation stone will also be laid for three modern training centre projects.

Driving training centres

Three proposed driving training centres in Vidisha and Sagar districts will have modern facilities. An initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), they aim to promote responsible driving and improve road safety.

Foundation stone of projects to be laid

The 4-lane widening of Bhopal–Vidisha section is a major part of the Bhopal–Kanpur Corridor. It will cover 42 km and cost Rs 1,041 crore. Other projects include 4-lane widening of Vidisha–Gyaraspur section, 4-lane widening of Gyaraspur–Rahatgarh section, 4-lane widening of Rahatgarh–Berkhedi section, 4-lane construction of Sagar Western Bypass (Greenfield) and 5 underpasses on Bhopal–Bioara section.

article-image

These projects will upgrade existing roads to high-capacity national highway standards, improve regional connectivity, and support safer, faster travel across Bundelkhand.

