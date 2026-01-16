MP IPS Meet: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has achieved what was once considered impossible-- complete elimination of Naxalites from state, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while inaugurating a two-day IPS meet here on Friday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over this landmark achievement. The CM praised all police personnel, describing their discipline as exemplary, and emphasised that there is no place for organised crime in the state. He said that police are making continuous progress in anti-drug campaign, with government and police working together with renewed experience and resolve.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana outlined the achievements and future priorities of Madhya Pradesh Police in 2025, covering areas such as eradication of Naxalism, efficient operation of Dial-112, e-Zero FIR system, recovery of missing children, Safe Click campaign, mental health and stress management for police personnel, anti-drug initiatives, police recruitment processes, and investigation allowances.

He also highlighted that Simhastha 2028 will pose a major responsibility, with the police tasked with securing millions of devotees, crowd management and maintaining law and order.

Sports, cultural programmes marks Day 1

After the formal inauguration, a games and sports event was organised for children. A cultural evening was later organised at the Police Officers Mess. The event has been divided into four zones North, East, West and South.