 MP IPS Meet: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP IPS Meet: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP IPS Meet: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said Madhya Pradesh has achieved the “impossible” by completely eradicating Naxalism, while inaugurating a two-day IPS meet in Bhopal. Praising police discipline, he stressed zero tolerance for organised crime. DGP Kailash Makwana highlighted policing achievements and future challenges, including Simhastha 2028.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has achieved what was once considered impossible-- complete elimination of Naxalites from state, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while inaugurating a two-day IPS meet here on Friday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over this landmark achievement. The CM praised all police personnel, describing their discipline as exemplary, and emphasised that there is no place for organised crime in the state. He said that police are making continuous progress in anti-drug campaign, with government and police working together with renewed experience and resolve.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana outlined the achievements and future priorities of Madhya Pradesh Police in 2025, covering areas such as eradication of Naxalism, efficient operation of Dial-112, e-Zero FIR system, recovery of missing children, Safe Click campaign, mental health and stress management for police personnel, anti-drug initiatives, police recruitment processes, and investigation allowances.

Read Also
MP News: Pandit Pradeep Mishra To Attend 7th Mass Marriage Ceremony At Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar...
article-image

He also highlighted that Simhastha 2028 will pose a major responsibility, with the police tasked with securing millions of devotees, crowd management and maintaining law and order.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 Results: Ganesh Naik Powers BJP To First-Ever Solo Majority In NMMC | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 Results: Ganesh Naik Powers BJP To First-Ever Solo Majority In NMMC | VIDEO
Anupamaa Written Update, January 16: Anupama Left Shocked By Purvichaya Chawl Demolition's News
Anupamaa Written Update, January 16: Anupama Left Shocked By Purvichaya Chawl Demolition's News
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 Results: ‘Voters Rejected Emotional Appeals, Chose Development Agenda,’ Says BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 Results: ‘Voters Rejected Emotional Appeals, Chose Development Agenda,’ Says BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan | VIDEO
US President Donald Trump Warns Of Tariffs On Countries That 'Don't Go Along' His Greenland Plan
US President Donald Trump Warns Of Tariffs On Countries That 'Don't Go Along' His Greenland Plan

Sports, cultural programmes marks Day 1

After the formal inauguration, a games and sports event was organised for children. A cultural evening was later organised at the Police Officers Mess. The event has been divided into four zones North, East, West and South.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP IPS Meet: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP IPS Meet: Eradication Of Naxals From State Is Our Biggest Success, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Bhopal News: Schools Siphon Off RTE Amount In Jabalpur, EOW Registers FIR
Bhopal News: Schools Siphon Off RTE Amount In Jabalpur, EOW Registers FIR
MP News: Supreme Court Allows MP Waqf Muttawalli To Raise Grievances Over UMEED Portal; Refuses Plea
MP News: Supreme Court Allows MP Waqf Muttawalli To Raise Grievances Over UMEED Portal; Refuses Plea
Bhopal News: Woman Tortures Toddler, Brands Her With Hot Iron Over Illicit Relationship
Bhopal News: Woman Tortures Toddler, Brands Her With Hot Iron Over Illicit Relationship
MP News: Drunkard Creates Chaos Outside Govt School In Chhatarpur, Hurls Abuses At Students,...
MP News: Drunkard Creates Chaos Outside Govt School In Chhatarpur, Hurls Abuses At Students,...