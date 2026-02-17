 Bhopal News: Massive Fire Erupts At Wedding Venue After Gas Cylinder Explosion-- VIDEO
A massive fire broke out late Monday night at a hotel in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal during a wedding function, allegedly due to a gas cylinder explosion. Panic gripped guests as flames spread rapidly. Fire tenders from nearby stations rushed in, controlled the blaze in time, and no casualties were reported. Authorities are probing the cause.

Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out after a gas cylinder explosion at a hotel during some wedding function on Monday in Bhopal.

The fire broke out late Monday night at Bhori Play Hotel in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal, It triggered panic among guests attending a wedding ceremony at the venue.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the entire wedding venue engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the air. The footage captures people gathered around the spot, several media personnel present at the scene, and fire brigade teams actively engaged in dousing the fire and controlling the situation.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted after a gas cylinder allegedly exploded during the function, causing the flames to spread rapidly across the premises. The sudden incident led to chaos as attendees rushed to safety.

On receiving information about the incident, multiple fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot from the Gandhi Nagar and Bairagarh fire stations. Firefighters acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner to douse the flames, working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. A JCB machine was also deployed at the site to clear access routes, remove obstacles, and assist the fire brigade in carrying out firefighting and rescue operations effectively.

Zonal Officer Vikram Jha of the Municipal Corporation confirmed that the fire was brought under control in time due to prompt action by the fire services, and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities have begun assessing the extent of damage to the property and materials at the venue, while a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged gas cylinder explosion.

