 Bhopal News: Bank Recruitment Aspirant Used Solver To Crack Exam, Booked
The examination center for Madhya Pradesh was made at ION Digital College in Bilkhiriya area. The anomaly came to fore when the bank authorities found a mismatch in the photograph of the aspirant who appeared in the examination and the one who joined for the post at the bank branch in Jaipur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
Bhopal News: Bank Recruitment Aspirant Used Solver To Crack Exam, Booked | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bilkhiriya police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with a fraud related to a bank recruitment examination conducted by a rural bank of Rajasthan.

It came to fore that one of the aspirants used a solver to crack the examination. The case diary was transferred on zero from a police station in Jaipur where the case was initially registered, police officials said.

According to reports, a rural bank of Rajasthan conducted a recruitment examination for level-c posts in the year 2023. The examination centre for Madhya Pradesh was made at ION Digital College in Bilkhiriya area.

The anomaly came to fore when the bank authorities found a mismatch in the photograph of the aspirant who appeared in the examination and the one who joined for the post at the bank branch in Jaipur.

Bilkhiriya police station in-charge Umesh Singh Chauhan said bank official Priya Srivastava registered an FIR at the local police station and the case diary was transferred to Bilkhiriya police station. Further investigation is underway, he added.

