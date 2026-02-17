Bhopal News: 67/800; Lowest Aiq Scorer Secures Neet Pg Seat In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A candidate scoring 67 out of 800 marks – lowest under the All India Quota (AIQ) - has secured a seat in NEET PG-2025 admissions in Madhya Pradesh.

Among the 10 lowest scorers, seven candidates have secured admission under the NRI quota. The cut-off percentile has already been reduced to zero for admissions this year.

Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the results of the MP NEET PG 2025 mop-up counselling after removing candidates who had secured admissions through the All India Quota (AIQ).

A significant number of candidates—1,153 in total - were found to have already secured admission through the AIQ counselling process.

These candidates were declared ineligible to participate in the MP NEET PG mop-up round and any subsequent state counselling rounds Before participating in the mop-up round choice filling process, candidates were required to deposit a security amount.

Non-NRI candidates had to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2 lakh, while NRI candidates were required to deposit Rs10 lakh.

As per the revised MP NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the mop-up round 3 are required to report physically to their respective colleges for document verification between February 17 and February 19.

Bottom 10 low scorers, who secured admission

Category Bottom Mark (out of 800 marks)

OBC-PH-M 67

OBC-PH-M 77

UR-NRI-M 103

UR-NRI-F 109

UR-NRI-M 110

UR-NRI-M 111

UR-NRI-M 114

UR-PH-F 120

UR-NRI-M 126

UR-NRI-M 130