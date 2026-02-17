 Bhopal Power Cut February 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kolua Village, Mittal College, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony & More Check Full List
Power supply will be disrupted across several areas of Bhopal on February 11, 2026, due to maintenance, line repairs, conductor stringing, and infrastructure upgrades. Outages will occur between 10 am and 5 pm in phases for works under SSTD, RDSS, NHIA, PWD, and routine maintenance. Residents should plan accordingly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut February 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kolua Village, Mittal College, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

Check out the timings

Area: Sunmark G'Pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers BPL, Shrao Engg Works Pt1, Farmer Engineers BPL, Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises BPL, Akshay Industries G'pura, G.R. Moulding BPL, Rashee Control Equipment P Ltd.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: Coral Casa, Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. So. Royal Homes, Sukh Sagar, Mittal College, BDA Colony, and Chitrakoot, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: Green Valley, Kolua Village, Sagar Land Mark, Radhakrishna Puram, Khejda Baramad, PMAY Multy, Bhanpur Khanti, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Kaichi Chhla, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekri, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: 5% supervision of Construction work

