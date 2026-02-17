Bhopal Power Cut February 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kolua Village, Mittal College, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.
Check out the timings
Area: Sunmark G'Pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers BPL, Shrao Engg Works Pt1, Farmer Engineers BPL, Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises BPL, Akshay Industries G'pura, G.R. Moulding BPL, Rashee Control Equipment P Ltd.
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Area: Coral Casa, Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. So. Royal Homes, Sukh Sagar, Mittal College, BDA Colony, and Chitrakoot, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Area: Green Valley, Kolua Village, Sagar Land Mark, Radhakrishna Puram, Khejda Baramad, PMAY Multy, Bhanpur Khanti, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Metro construction work
Area: Kaichi Chhla, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Metro construction work
Area: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekri, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: 5% supervision of Construction work