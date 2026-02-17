MP News: 53,921 Youths Received Offer Letters, But No Data Of Final Placement ; Govt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten companies issued job offer letters to 53,921 youths, but no data are available on how many ultimately joined these organizations, the state government informed the Assembly on Tuesday in response to a question by Congress MLA Pratap Grawal.

The government changed the term "unemployed" to "aspiring youth," (Akanchai Yuva) but this didn't achieve anything and now the government must understand that the focus needs to be on "work" rather than "name", said the MLA.

He said that between 2018 and 2025, the highest number of aspiring youth registered in a single year was 13,71,134 in 2023, while the lowest was 1,75,369 in 2024.

During the same period, the highest number of live registrations was 33.13 lakh as of December 31, 2023, and the lowest stood at 24.72 lakh in 2020. The number of aspiring youth in the state stood at 25.96 lakh in December 2025, which was 86,000 lower than the figure registered in December 2018.

Minister of State for skill development and employment, Gautam Tetwal, in a written reply, stated that the number of registered youths declined from 31.55 lakh in 2019 to 25.68 lakh in June 2025, as employment registrations are cancelled if not renewed every three years.

He further clarified that the department does not maintain data on how many applicants actually joined jobs after receiving appointment offers.

PG aspirants no marginally increased

In response to the question, it was stated that the number of aspiring youth who had passed Class 10 declined from 8.07 lakh in December 2021 to 3.17 lakh in December 2025. During the same period, the number of postgraduates increased marginally from 2.27 lakh to 2.29 lakh.

SC and OBC youths

As per the data employment registration data, the number of SC youths increased from 1.84 lakh to 4.71 lakh, but OBC youths declined from 13.28 lakh to 10.55 lakh. Similarly, the number of women in SC rose from 75,000 to 2.1 lakh in 2021, while the general category number decreased from 4.53 lakh to 2.94 lakh.