 Bhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years

Bhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years

In response to the question, state labor minister Prahlad Patel stated that 1.70 crore laborers were registered in 2021, of whom only 1.23 lakh families received a full 100-day employment. In 2022, 1.81 crore laborers were registered, of whom only 63,898 families received 100 days of employment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last six years, not even 1% percent of laborers received a full 100 days of employment in the state. The state government gave written reply to question raised by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Government failed to provide employment under MNREGA. So, it is misleading by changing the name. Demand for wages is continuously increasing in the state but the government is unable to provide employment, Grewal said.

In response to the question, state labour minister Prahlad Patel stated that 1.70 crore labourers were registered in 2021 of whom only 1.23 lakh families received a full 100-day employment.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Wedding Venue In Bairagarh After Gas Cylinder Explosion -- VIDEO
article-image

In 2022, 1.81 crore labourers were registered of whom only 63,898 families received 100 days of employment. In 2023, 1.69 crore labourers were registered of whom only 40,588 families received full 100 days of employment.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Father-Son Duo Stabbed In Late-Night Housing Society Attack; 2 Arrested
Panvel Father-Son Duo Stabbed In Late-Night Housing Society Attack; 2 Arrested
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Muslims In India Are Hindus, Advocates Gradual Ghar Wapsi
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Muslims In India Are Hindus, Advocates Gradual Ghar Wapsi
'A Piece Of Paper Can't Decide My Future': Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Use Famous Thomas Edison Quote After Skipping CBSE Board Exam?
'A Piece Of Paper Can't Decide My Future': Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Use Famous Thomas Edison Quote After Skipping CBSE Board Exam?
Lent, Ramadan Begin Together On February 18 In Rare Calendar Convergence
Lent, Ramadan Begin Together On February 18 In Rare Calendar Convergence

In 2024, 1.70 crore labourers were registered of whom only 30,420 families received employment for 100 days. In 2025, 18.65 crore labourers were registered of whom only 32,560 families received employment for full 100 days.

No worker in 24 districts

“Under MNREGA, there is a provision to provide 150 days of employment to land patta holders. But no work was allotted to them in 24 districts. Only one family received 150 days of employment in four districts,” Congress MLA Pratap Grewal stated in the Assembly. He stated that tribal workers constitute 33.72% of registered workers under MGNREGA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years
Bhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years
Bhopal News: 67/800; Lowest Aiq Scorer Secures Neet Pg Seat In Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal News: 67/800; Lowest Aiq Scorer Secures Neet Pg Seat In Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal Power Cut February 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kolua Village, Mittal College, Satya...
Bhopal Power Cut February 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kolua Village, Mittal College, Satya...
MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stones, Sharp Weapon In Datia; Probe On
MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stones, Sharp Weapon In Datia; Probe On
MP News: Man Thrashed, Half-Stripped & Paraded Publicly After Love Jihad Allegations In Khajuraho;...
MP News: Man Thrashed, Half-Stripped & Paraded Publicly After Love Jihad Allegations In Khajuraho;...