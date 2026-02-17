Bhopal News: Less Than 1% Of Labourers Got Work Under MGNREGA in Last 6 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last six years, not even 1% percent of laborers received a full 100 days of employment in the state. The state government gave written reply to question raised by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Government failed to provide employment under MNREGA. So, it is misleading by changing the name. Demand for wages is continuously increasing in the state but the government is unable to provide employment, Grewal said.

In response to the question, state labour minister Prahlad Patel stated that 1.70 crore labourers were registered in 2021 of whom only 1.23 lakh families received a full 100-day employment.

In 2022, 1.81 crore labourers were registered of whom only 63,898 families received 100 days of employment. In 2023, 1.69 crore labourers were registered of whom only 40,588 families received full 100 days of employment.

In 2024, 1.70 crore labourers were registered of whom only 30,420 families received employment for 100 days. In 2025, 18.65 crore labourers were registered of whom only 32,560 families received employment for full 100 days.

No worker in 24 districts

“Under MNREGA, there is a provision to provide 150 days of employment to land patta holders. But no work was allotted to them in 24 districts. Only one family received 150 days of employment in four districts,” Congress MLA Pratap Grewal stated in the Assembly. He stated that tribal workers constitute 33.72% of registered workers under MGNREGA.