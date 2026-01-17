Bhopal News: 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ Begins At Bharat Bhavan With Immersive Dome, Musical Theatre & More; Check Date-Wise Event Schedule

Bhopal News: City Hosts 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ With Immersive Dome Theatre; Check Schedule | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-day grand cultural festival titled ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ based on the Mahabharata is being held at Bharat Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, starting January 16.

The event is being organised by Veer Bharat Nyas under the Madhya Pradesh government’s Culture Department and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Note: Entry is free for all!

What’s special?

It is an immersive dome theatre and exhibitions which showcases weapons, costumes, Chakravyuh, paintings and puppetry related to the Mahabharata.

It uses 3D and AI technology to fully surround audiences with visuals on all sides, including the floor.

Its first presentation, Narayan: Sarvam, is a 6-minute film based on the 12th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, ending with the grand Vishwaroop Darshan of Lord Krishna.

The event aims to present the Mahabharata not just as a story of war, but as of peace, dialogue, compassion and civilisational wisdom.

Each should be of 9 minutes and which allows 10 people at a time.

Artists and theatre groups from India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Japan are performing in the event.

Event Scheduled:

January 16–18, 2026

Immersive Dome Theatre: Screening of a Mahabharata-based film

(Amartya Lok Tales, Mumbai)

January 17, 2026

5 pm : Dushasan Vadh - Kathakali dance drama (New Delhi)

6 pm : Urvashi - Dance drama (Imphal, Manipur)

7:30 pm : Panchali - Musical theatre (Sri Lanka)

January 18, 2026

5:00 PM: Urubhangam - Seraikela Chhau dance

6:00 PM: Mohe Piya - Sanskrit-based theatre (Mumbai)

7:30 PM: Netrat - Dance drama (New Delhi)

January 19, 2026

5 pm: Karn Vadh - Mayurbhanj Chhau dance

6 pm: Kanupriya - Theatre performance (Imphal, Manipur)

7:30 pm: Civilisations in Conflict - Poetry reading & discussion

January 20, 2026

5 pm : Abhimanyu Vadh - Purulia Chhau dance

6 pm : Andhayug - Theatre performance

7:30 pm: Jai - Musical theatre (Mumbai)

January 21, 2026

5 pm Haveli Sangeet - Classical music recital

6 pm: Karnbharam - Theatre performance (Kerala)

7:30 pm: Krishna: Fire to Frost - Dance drama (Bengaluru)

January 22, 2026

5 pm: Pandavani – Folk storytelling (Chhattisgarh)

6 pm: Saugandhika Haranam – Theatre performance (Kolkata)

7:30 pm: Mahabharata – Puppet theatre (New Delhi)

January 23, 2026

5 pm: Yakshagana – Traditional dance theatre (Karnataka)

6 pm: Draupadi – Odissi dance drama (Delhi)

6:45 pm: Mahabharata – Theatre performance (Japan)

7:30 pm: Mrityunjay – Theatre performance (Mumbai)

January 24, 2026

5 pm: Abhimanyu Vadh – Mayurbhanj Chhau dance

6 pm: Chitrangada – Kuchipudi dance drama

6:45 pm: Mahabharata – Theatre performance (Japan)

7:30 pm:Atharah Din – Dance drama (Bengaluru)

Additional Events:

International Film Festival: Jan 17 - 21, 11 am - 6 pm

Puppet Festival: Jan 22 - 24, 11 am - 3 pm