 MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father

MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father

Two 15-year-old schoolgirls were found dead by hanging at their homes in Jabalpur’s Barela area. One reportedly took her life after being harassed by a boy, while the other was upset after being scolded by her father for taking money without permission. Barela police have registered cases and are investigating. Relatives protested outside the police station.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father | IANS

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor schoolgirls were found hanging at their homes in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, as reported on Saturday. 

According to information, the incident occurred in the Barela area of Jabalpur and both the girls studied at the same school.

When asked, family members informed that one girl reportedly took her life due to harassment by a young man, while the other was upset after being scolded by her father. 

Barela police reached the scene, conducted formalities and sent the bodies for post-mortem. 

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Koli Community Candidates Secure Impressive Wins With 8 Corporators Across 3 Parties
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Koli Community Candidates Secure Impressive Wins With 8 Corporators Across 3 Parties
Video Shows Bernabeu Crowd Whistle Real Madrid Stars In First La Liga Match Since Xabi Alonso Sacking, Copa Del Rey Exit
Video Shows Bernabeu Crowd Whistle Real Madrid Stars In First La Liga Match Since Xabi Alonso Sacking, Copa Del Rey Exit
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Gets Massive Medical Cover With ACLS Ambulances, Bike Doctors And Emergency Aid Network
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Gets Massive Medical Cover With ACLS Ambulances, Bike Doctors And Emergency Aid Network
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter

Angry relatives of the girls protested outside Barela police station following the incident.

The first victim, aged 15, was allegedly harassed by a boy named Prince Thakur from Gadar Kheda village for the past two months. 

Her parents said the boy repeatedly stopped her on the way to school, forced her onto his bike, and pressured her to meet him. 

Read Also
MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With...
article-image

The girl complained to her father, who then met the boy’s father and received a promise that it would not happen again.

The second 15-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide after her father scolded her for taking Rs 500 from her mother without permission. Later that night, she hanged herself.

Barela police have registered the cases and are investigating the incidents.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
MP News: Transgender Person Dies Of Suicide After Being Forced For Religious Conversion, Beef...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan...
MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan...
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin...
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin...
Bhopal News: 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ Begins At Bharat Bhavan With Immersive Dome, Musical...
Bhopal News: 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ Begins At Bharat Bhavan With Immersive Dome, Musical...
MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After...
MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After...