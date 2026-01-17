MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father | IANS

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor schoolgirls were found hanging at their homes in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, as reported on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Barela area of Jabalpur and both the girls studied at the same school.

When asked, family members informed that one girl reportedly took her life due to harassment by a young man, while the other was upset after being scolded by her father.

Barela police reached the scene, conducted formalities and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Angry relatives of the girls protested outside Barela police station following the incident.

The first victim, aged 15, was allegedly harassed by a boy named Prince Thakur from Gadar Kheda village for the past two months.

Her parents said the boy repeatedly stopped her on the way to school, forced her onto his bike, and pressured her to meet him.

The girl complained to her father, who then met the boy’s father and received a promise that it would not happen again.

The second 15-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide after her father scolded her for taking Rs 500 from her mother without permission. Later that night, she hanged herself.

Barela police have registered the cases and are investigating the incidents.

Further details are awaited.