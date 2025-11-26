Indore News: Experts Discuss Roadmap For India’s Future Warfare Tech |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), under the aegis of Headquarters ARTRAC, successfully hosted the Military–Civil Fusion (MCF) Seminar 2025 on 26 November 2025, providing a premier national platform for strategic dialogue on India’s technological preparedness for future warfare.

The seminar brought together senior Armed Forces leadership, leading scientists, academia, industry innovators, start-ups and policymakers, united by the objective of shaping India’s technological trajectory in emerging and disruptive domains of warfighting.

Centred on the theme “A Denovo Approach to Leverage & Harness Civil Technical Expertise to Provide Disruptive Capability in Technology-Based Operations,” the event addressed operational and strategic imperatives for self-reliance, dual-use technology integration and seamless military–civil collaboration.

Delivering the keynote address, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, highlighted the strategic significance of Military–Civil Fusion in harnessing national talent, innovations and civil technological infrastructure to reinforce military capability. He identified existing challenges including cultural silos, rigid procurement structures and risk-averse decision systems, emphasising the need for a fresh ‘Denovo Approach’.

Reinforcing the Prime Minister’s call of “JAI – Jointness, Atmanirbharta, Innovation,” General Sharma stated that two of these pillars are fundamental to MCF. He underscored that by 2047, India must ensure domestic design, development and production of all critical technologies in Cyber, Space, EMSO and AI through integrated civil-military partnerships.

Quoting “Sangachhadhwam Samvadadhwam, Sam Vo Manansi Janatam,” Major General Gautam Mahajan, SM, DCCI & Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, MCTE, noted in his opening address that the MCF Seminar 2025 is not merely an academic event but a strategic milestone in India’s journey towards technological sovereignty and operational excellence.

The programme also included three special expert talks by senior military leaders and academics, covering strategic decision-making cooperation, technology absorption and self-reliance in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The seminar featured three structured sessions:

Session I: Cognitive Warfare – exploring how perception, information and psychological influence are redefining modern conflict.

Session II: Technological Convergence – cyber capabilities, electronic warfare, spectrum dominance, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations.

Session III: Organisational Frameworks – institutional reforms, talent ecosystems, academic–military collaboration and innovation structures to enable full-spectrum Military–Civil Fusion.