 MP News: BJP’s State President Hemant Khandelwal Brings Former Minister Bhupendra Singh And Minister Govind Singh Rajput Together
BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has taken an initiative to stop squabbling between two leaders of the party from Sagar. Minister Govind Singh Rajput and former minister Bhupendra Singh from Sagar have locked horns for a long time. After taking over as the party’s state unit president, Khandelwal visited Sagar for the first time.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has taken an initiative to stop squabbling between two leaders of the party from Sagar.

Minister Govind Singh Rajput and former minister Bhupendra Singh from Sagar have locked horns for a long time.

After taking over as the party’s state unit president, Khandelwal visited Sagar for the first time.

Before arriving at Sagar, he spoke to Rajput and Singh over the phone. Khandelwal also sent the vice president of the party, Shailendra Barua, to Sagar just a day ahead of his visit.

Barua also met Singh and advised him to be with Khandelwal during his trip to the city.

In Sagar, Khandelwal held talks with both leaders. After meeting Khandelwal, they were seen together with the party’s state president.

Both leaders began to wrangle with each other after Rajput became a minister.

The squabbling between them reached its peak in the past few days. By reducing the differences between them, Khandelwal has given an important message to other leaders of the party in the state.

