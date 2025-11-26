 MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Arrives At Bhopal, Meets CM Mohan Yadav
Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Bhopal on Wednesday and met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. According to sources, Scindia came from Delhi to Bhopal just for the meeting. Both the leaders held talks for one hour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
The centre of discussion was politics in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Scindia also discussed the important works related to his Lok Sabha constituency, the political appointments, and the party organisation.

The supporters of Scindia and Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar are not on good terms in Gwalior politics.

Scindia held two meetings in Gwalior for development works, but the MP from Gwalior, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, did not participate in them. Scindia held talks with Yadav over these issues.

