MP News: Vehicles Causing Pollution Should Be Kept Off Road, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

MP News: Vehicles Causing Pollution Should Be Kept Off Road, Says CS Anurag Jain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is worried about pollution because of the continuous increase in AQI in different cities, including Bhopal, in the state.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain held a meeting with the officers on Wednesday to discuss how to check air pollution.

At the meeting, it came to light that the conditions of roads and constructions led to a rise in air pollution.

Jain directed the officials to check the vehicles and to retire those vehicles causing pollution.

The government vehicles, which are over 15 years old, should be immediately withdrawn, Jain said, adding that the directive should be followed without fail.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to prepare a long-term plan by November 30 to check pollution.

The plan should be prepared by forming an expert group, keeping in mind the measures taken to better air quality in cities like Delhi.

Jain said sweeping machines should be used and water sprinkled on roads.

The issue of repairing roads in Bhopal to check pollution also came up for discussion.

At the meeting, there were suggestions that every Nagar Nigam, Nagar Panchayat, and Nagar Palika should be provided with funds to improve the condition of the roads.

Commissioner of Bhopal Nagar Nigam Sanskriti Jain spoke about the measures to be taken to check pollution.

She said machines should be used to free the roads of dust.

234 AQI in Bhopal

Air quality in Bhopal is worse than any other cities in the state. AQI in Bhopal was 234 on Wednesday. In Indore, AQI was 103. Air quality of Indore is better than that of Bhopal because of less dust.