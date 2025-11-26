 MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana
DGP Kailash Makwana directed police officers to strengthen basic policing and maintain visible presence on roads and in market areas during a video review on Wednesday. The DGP, reviewing law and order with ADGs and IGs across state, instructed officers to increase field engagement, communicate with the public and ensure law and order remains under control under all circumstances.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DGP Kailash Makwana directed police officers to strengthen basic policing and maintain visible presence on roads and in market areas during a video review on Wednesday.

Referring to recent major incidents across the country, he emphasised constant alertness and a professional approach to duties to boost law enforcement and public trust in police.

Ahead of December 6, Makwana directed that security arrangements be strengthened, force fully prepared and special precautions taken in matters involving religious and ethnic sensitivities. He stressed that active presence of senior officers is the most effective way to ensure public safety and crime control.

In line with a Chief Minister-led review, districts were asked to remain highly vigilant and proactive. Patrolling should be fully effective, inspections conducted seriously and communication maintained with public representatives during protests, demonstrations or road blockades.

The DGP also urged district officers to conduct surprise inspections personally, promote good work and highlight positive initiatives through media and social media.

