MP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has served show cause notice to IAS officer Santosh Kumar Verma over his controversial comment made against Brahmin community late on Wednesday night. Government said that his comment comes under the category of indiscipline and misconduct.

The notice said that why action of indiscipline should not be taken against him. A time of seven days has been given to him to reply to the notice.

Notably, it was during the AJAKS convention that Verma told that one person should continue to get the reservation until a Brahmin doesn’t donate his girl to his son.

Brahmin community has registered strong objection to his comment and dubbed it as act to divide the society.

Government has taken cognizance of the entire incident and served show cause notice to him. He is serving as Deputy Secretary , Agriculture Development and farmer welfare department.