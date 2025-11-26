 MP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma

MP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma

State government has served show cause notice to IAS officer Santosh Kumar Verma over his controversial comment made against Brahmin community late on Wednesday night. Government said that his comment comes under the category of indiscipline and misconduct.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has served show cause notice to IAS officer Santosh Kumar Verma over his controversial comment made against Brahmin community late on Wednesday night. Government said that his comment comes under the category of indiscipline and misconduct.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Madhya Pradesh Needs Age Group-Specific Coaches To Train Footballers Methodically’
article-image

The notice said that why action of indiscipline should not be taken against him. A time of seven days has been given to him to reply to the notice.

Notably, it was during the AJAKS convention that Verma told that one person should continue to get the reservation until a Brahmin doesn’t donate his girl to his son.

Brahmin community has registered strong objection to his comment and dubbed it as act to divide the society.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ₹89 Premium Plan Under Birthday Special Deal; Check Details Of Limited-Period Offer
Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ₹89 Premium Plan Under Birthday Special Deal; Check Details Of Limited-Period Offer
'Calm Seas Don't Teach You...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence After Team India's Heavy Defeat To South Africa
'Calm Seas Don't Teach You...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence After Team India's Heavy Defeat To South Africa
₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO
₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina

Government has taken cognizance of the entire incident and served show cause notice to him. He is serving as Deputy Secretary , Agriculture Development and farmer welfare department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma

MP News: Govt Serves Show Cause Notice To IAS Officer Santosh Kumar Verma

MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

MP News: Vehicles Causing Pollution Should Be Kept Off Road, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

MP News: Vehicles Causing Pollution Should Be Kept Off Road, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Goharganj Rape Case: Cops Use Lathicharge, Tear Gas To Control Protesters

Goharganj Rape Case: Cops Use Lathicharge, Tear Gas To Control Protesters

MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior

MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior