 MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior

MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior

Election Commission (EC) reviewed Special Intensive Review (SIR) work of 19 districts and directed Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior to speed up progress on Wednesday. EC emphasised that collectors should review the work of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) every day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission (EC) reviewed Special Intensive Review (SIR) work of 19 districts and directed Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior to speed up progress on Wednesday. EC emphasised that collectors should review the work of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) every day.

Bhopal had been previously pulled up in the last SIR review for slow progress.

Election Commission’s Director Shubra Saxena and Secretary Vinod Kumar conducted a virtual review of SIR work. Saxena instructed collectors to visit the field to assess SIR-related activities. She personally spoke to EROs in assembly constituencies of Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior where progress was unsatisfactory.

District electoral officers were strictly directed to review ERO work daily and ensure improvement. All districts were asked to complete digitalisation quickly and organise special camps in the three major cities for filling Enumeration Forms. Volunteers were advised to be appointed to assist in the SIR drive, which EC stressed must be taken seriously.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ₹89 Premium Plan Under Birthday Special Deal; Check Details Of Limited-Period Offer
Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ₹89 Premium Plan Under Birthday Special Deal; Check Details Of Limited-Period Offer
'Calm Seas Don't Teach You...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence After Team India's Heavy Defeat To South Africa
'Calm Seas Don't Teach You...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence After Team India's Heavy Defeat To South Africa
₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO
₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina
Read Also
MP News: Three Forest Officials Booked For Embezzling ₹30 Lakh In Chhindwara
article-image

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha, present in the meeting, instructed BLOs to visit slum areas and knock on every door under the SIR campaign. EC made it clear that both speed and quality of SIR work would be closely monitored.

Bhopal trails

Bhopal continues to lag behind other districts in SIR digitalisation. By Wednesday noon, over 4.39 crore enumeration forms had been digitalised in the state, around 80% of the total work. Ashok Nagar led with 96%, while Bhopal recorded only 49.60%.

BLO suspended in Bhopal

Bhopal Collector Kauslendra Vikram Singh suspended BLO Kamal Singh Parihar of assembly constituency 153 for negligence in SIR duties.

Voters can lodge complaint

Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said voters can register complaints regarding SIR work, with arrangements for time-bound disposal. Complaints can be made via toll-free helpline 1950 or by sending messages to CEO and ECI. Issues can include absence of BLO, non-receipt of Enumeration Form, errors in voter lists, wrong collection of information or polling booth problems.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

MP News: Vehicles Causing Pollution Should Be Kept Off Road, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

MP News: Vehicles Causing Pollution Should Be Kept Off Road, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Goharganj Rape Case: Cops Use Lathicharge, Tear Gas To Control Protesters

Goharganj Rape Case: Cops Use Lathicharge, Tear Gas To Control Protesters

MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior

MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior

MP News: Three Forest Officials Booked For Embezzling ₹30 Lakh In Chhindwara

MP News: Three Forest Officials Booked For Embezzling ₹30 Lakh In Chhindwara