MP News: Election Commission Unhappy With SIR Work In Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission (EC) reviewed Special Intensive Review (SIR) work of 19 districts and directed Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior to speed up progress on Wednesday. EC emphasised that collectors should review the work of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) every day.

Bhopal had been previously pulled up in the last SIR review for slow progress.

Election Commission’s Director Shubra Saxena and Secretary Vinod Kumar conducted a virtual review of SIR work. Saxena instructed collectors to visit the field to assess SIR-related activities. She personally spoke to EROs in assembly constituencies of Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior where progress was unsatisfactory.

District electoral officers were strictly directed to review ERO work daily and ensure improvement. All districts were asked to complete digitalisation quickly and organise special camps in the three major cities for filling Enumeration Forms. Volunteers were advised to be appointed to assist in the SIR drive, which EC stressed must be taken seriously.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha, present in the meeting, instructed BLOs to visit slum areas and knock on every door under the SIR campaign. EC made it clear that both speed and quality of SIR work would be closely monitored.

Bhopal trails

Bhopal continues to lag behind other districts in SIR digitalisation. By Wednesday noon, over 4.39 crore enumeration forms had been digitalised in the state, around 80% of the total work. Ashok Nagar led with 96%, while Bhopal recorded only 49.60%.

BLO suspended in Bhopal

Bhopal Collector Kauslendra Vikram Singh suspended BLO Kamal Singh Parihar of assembly constituency 153 for negligence in SIR duties.

Voters can lodge complaint

Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said voters can register complaints regarding SIR work, with arrangements for time-bound disposal. Complaints can be made via toll-free helpline 1950 or by sending messages to CEO and ECI. Issues can include absence of BLO, non-receipt of Enumeration Form, errors in voter lists, wrong collection of information or polling booth problems.