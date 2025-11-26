Indore News: BRTS Demolition; High Court Directs Collector Shivam Verma, IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav To Appear In Person On Dec 1

Indore News: BRTS Demolition; High Court Directs Collector, IMC Commissioner To Appear In Person On Dec 1 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed two senior officials, who had been granted temporary exemption from mandatory court presence, to appear in person before the court on December 1 to explain the delay in demolishing the BRTS.

During the hearing on Wednesday, State government moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance for Indore collector and the Indore municipal commissioner, citing their engagement in the tour programme of Governor and Chief Minister. The court accepted the request and allowed the applications, but clarified that the officials must comply with its earlier direction and appear before the bench on December 1.

The court reiterated that their personal presence had already been ordered on November 17, when the bench expressed strong concern over the slow pace of removing BRTS structures in the city.

On that occasion, the petitioner had highlighted that even months after the earlier orders, the work remained incomplete, causing severe traffic congestion and growing inconvenience to commuters.

It was pointed out that the dismantling of the corridor began nearly eight months after the High Court's directions. Even then, progress has been minimal -- only a few railings have been removed on the stretch starting from GPO towards Shivaji Pratima. Work had even come to a halt at one stage after the contractor refused to proceed, reportedly stating, You may forfeit my earnest money if you want, but I cannot continue this work.

Taking a stern view of this persistent inaction and continued public inconvenience, the High Court has required senior officers to face the bench in person and explain the current status of the demolition.