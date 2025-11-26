 Indore News: Expand Capacity Of Rau-Pithampur Toll Booth, MPIDC Executive Director Instructs Toll Collecting Agency
Himanshu Prajapati, Executive Director of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has instructed the toll-collecting agency of Rau-Pithampur State Highways to expand the toll booth capacity immediately to ease the traffic flow. He has also instructed to speed up the construction work of Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CATP).

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Prajapati gave these instructions while conducting the inspection of Rau-Pithampur Road, Rangwasa industrial areas, under construction working women hostel and CATP on Wednesday.

His office was continuously receiving complaints about the poor condition of the Rau-Pithampur Road. The toll company was directed to immediately repair the road. Prajapati reviewed the progress of various works underway. He also directed to improve the quality and speed of repair work on Rau-Pithampur road. Traffic pressure is often high during morning hours and evening hours, leading to long queues of vehicles. Therefore, Prajapati directed officials to enhance toll gates.

The ED visited the Rau Rangwasa Industrial Area and inspected the ongoing CETP and road works. The CETP has a capacity of 250 kilolitres per day. Its commissioning will benefit local industries, especially the food industry, and reduce their costs. Additionally, industrial units will receive industrial water supply, alleviating local complaints. The agency was directed to accelerate the pace of work.

Prajapati also inspected the ongoing work of Working Women's Hostel in Pithampur. This project will add a new dimension to women's participation in the units operating in the Pithampur Industrial Area. This scheme will provide a clean, healthy, and safe environment for women working in companies, encouraging them to work even while away from home. During the visit, other ongoing maintenance works in the Pithampur Industrial Area were also inspected, including drainage lines, streetlights, and roads.

ED Prajapati instructed all the officers that no negligence should be shown in the maintenance of the industrial area, along with this, regular reports should be received from the working agencies and the complaints of the industrial units should be resolved within the time limit.

